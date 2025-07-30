Smartphone sales in India grow for 1st time in 2025
India's smartphone scene just had a strong comeback in Q2 2025—phone sales grew 8%, and the money spent on them shot up by 18%.
Credit goes to flashy new launches, summer sales with tempting deals, and easy EMIs.
Mid-range and premium phones were especially hot.
Vivo led the market, while Apple had its best Q2
Vivo shipped the most devices (20% share), while Samsung and Apple tied for top spot in total market value (23% each).
The iPhone 16 was the best-seller this quarter, riding high on promotions—marking Apple's biggest Q2 ever in India.
Nothing, Motorola, and Lava are rising stars
Up-and-comers are making noise too—Nothing saw shipments skyrocket by 146%, Motorola jumped 86%, and Lava dominated budget phones with a whopping 156% growth.
On the inside, MediaTek powered nearly half of all smartphones sold (47%), with Qualcomm at second place (31%).
OnePlus also made waves in the ultra-premium space with a huge 75% jump.