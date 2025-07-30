Nayara Energy drops Microsoft lawsuit after services restored Business Jul 30, 2025

Nayara Energy has called off its lawsuit against Microsoft after the tech giant restored their cloud and software access.

The Delhi High Court gave Nayara the green light to withdraw but left the door open if problems come up again.

This all started when Microsoft suspended Nayara's services in 2023 because of EU sanctions tied to Nayara's Russian ownership.