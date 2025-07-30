Nayara Energy drops Microsoft lawsuit after services restored
Nayara Energy has called off its lawsuit against Microsoft after the tech giant restored their cloud and software access.
The Delhi High Court gave Nayara the green light to withdraw but left the door open if problems come up again.
This all started when Microsoft suspended Nayara's services in 2023 because of EU sanctions tied to Nayara's Russian ownership.
Nayara's argument in court
Nayara pushed back, saying EU rules don't apply in India and that Microsoft acted without a solid legal reason here.
They also pointed out how decisions based on foreign laws can mess with Indian businesses—especially when you run a huge refinery and fuel network that keeps about 8% of India's oil flowing.
Nayara started switching to local digital providers
When the suspension hit, Nayara quickly started switching to local digital providers to keep things running smoothly.
Since the EU sanctions only block exports to Europe—not Indian operations—Microsoft's restoration of services allowed Nayara to continue its operations without further disruption.