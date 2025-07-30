You can now update your income tax return for AY 2022-23 Business Jul 30, 2025

Missed filing your income tax return or made a mistake in the last couple of years?

The Income Tax Department now lets you update your returns for 2021-22 and 2022-23, thanks to a new rule under the Finance Act, 2025.

You get up to four years from the end of each assessment year to fix errors or file if you missed out—making it much simpler to stay on track.