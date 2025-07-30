Next Article
You can now update your income tax return for AY 2022-23
Missed filing your income tax return or made a mistake in the last couple of years?
The Income Tax Department now lets you update your returns for 2021-22 and 2022-23, thanks to a new rule under the Finance Act, 2025.
You get up to four years from the end of each assessment year to fix errors or file if you missed out—making it much simpler to stay on track.
Things to remember
Heads up: there's an extra tax if you use ITR-U—starting at 25% if you file within a year, and going up to 70% if you wait till the fourth year.
Also, you can't use this option to lower your taxes or grab extra refunds, and it's off-limits for cases involving searches or prosecution.
The idea is to make honest corrections without gaming the system.