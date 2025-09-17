SMBC's Yes Bank stake hike follows SBI's sell-off

SMBC is buying an extra 4.2% stake from a Carlyle Group affiliate for $349 million (about ₹3,100 crore). Their earlier 20% chunk came partly from SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. This deal stands out as the largest cross-border investment in India's banking sector.

SBI sold off over 13% of its Yes Bank shares

To make this happen, SBI sold off over 13% of its Yes Bank shares to SMBC for around $1 billion but still holds about 10.8%.

Meanwhile, SMBC also exited its small stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank to rebalance its strategic investment portfolio.

For both banks, it's a strategic play to strengthen their positions in India's fast-changing financial scene.