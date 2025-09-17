Next Article
Mother Dairy slashes prices of over 150 products: Check details
Business
Starting September 22, Mother Dairy is making more than 150 of its dairy and food items cheaper—think price drops from ₹1 up to ₹30.
This move comes after recent GST changes and will be rolled out across all their stores and approximately half a million retail spots nationwide.
Ghee and UHT milk prices drop
A kilo of ghee now costs ₹30 less. UHT milk in tetra packs is down by ₹2 per liter.
Pouch milk prices stay the same since they were already tax-free.
MD says cuts are about making quality packaged foods affordable
Mother Dairy's MD Manish Bandlish says these cuts are about making quality packaged foods more affordable for everyone and boosting demand—which also helps farmers.
The new GST rates mean most dairy products are taxed less or not at all, so you get a better deal at checkout.