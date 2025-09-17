Mother Dairy slashes prices of over 150 products: Check details

A kilo of ghee now costs ₹30 less. UHT milk in tetra packs is down by ₹2 per liter. Pouch milk prices stay the same since they were already tax-free.

MD says cuts are about making quality packaged foods affordable

Mother Dairy's MD Manish Bandlish says these cuts are about making quality packaged foods more affordable for everyone and boosting demand—which also helps farmers.

The new GST rates mean most dairy products are taxed less or not at all, so you get a better deal at checkout.