Rolls-Royce opens its biggest global capability center in Bengaluru
What's the story
British power systems company specializing in engines for the aerospace and defense sectors, Rolls-Royce, has opened its largest global capability center (GCC) in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by Karnataka's Industries and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil at the Manyata Embassy Business Park. The minister noted Karnataka's leading position in aerospace, defense, and advanced engineering.
Global impact
Patil emphasizes Karnataka's role in aerospace and defense
Patil emphasized that the talented team in Bengaluru would now be powering Rolls-Royce's global businesses. He highlighted that Karnataka is home to companies across the entire aerospace and defense value chain, making it a major player in these sectors. The state has also been attracting foreign investments, with Bengaluru being among the world's top three aerospace cities for such investments.
Policy benefits
Collaborative ecosystem
Patil spoke about Karnataka's aerospace and defense policy, which offers attractive incentives for investors. The minister said research institutions, multinational corporations (MNCs), and home-grown start-ups are coming together to drive technology and manufacturing in the state. This collaborative ecosystem has enabled Karnataka to deliver world-class solutions in these sectors.
Future vision
Support for investment promotion
Patil reiterated the state's commitment to promoting investment in aerospace and defense through progressive policies, infrastructure development, and ease-of-doing-business initiatives. He said, "Our government is committed to be a trusted partner in building technologies of global relevance." The inauguration event was also attended by British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Rolls-Royce Global CFO Helen McCabe.