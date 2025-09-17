Verisure files for $3.7B IPO, Europe's biggest since 2022

Verisure Plc, a leading security firm, has announced its intention to raise around €3.1 billion ($3.7 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) in Stockholm. The move could mark Europe's biggest IPO since Porsche 's blockbuster listing in 2022, which raised over €9 billion ($10.7 billion), Bloomberg reported. The Swiss company specializes in professionally monitored smart alarm systems for homes and businesses in Europe and Latin America.

Fund allocation Offering to consist of new shares Verisure plans to use the money raised from its IPO to strengthen its balance sheet and cut down on net leverage. The offering will consist of new stocks with existing investors Alba Investments Sarl and Securholds Spain SL contributing €235 million ($279 million). DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Goldman Sachs International, and Morgan Stanley will lead the offering.

Financial strategy Planned IPO to help Verisure reduce debt The funds raised from Verisure's planned IPO will mainly be used to refinance some of its outstanding debt and fund the acquisition of ADT Mexico. The new capital is also expected to cut Verisure's net leverage, an earnings-to-debt ratio, to around three times at the time of listing. As Bloomberg senior credit analyst Stephane Kovatchev said, this planned debt reduction "could underpin its bond spreads in the coming quarters."