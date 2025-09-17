Why Adani-owned Ambuja Cements has sued JSW Cement

Ambuja Cements, owned by Adani Group , has sued JSW Cement for allegedly infringing on its "Kawach" brand. The lawsuit was filed in the Delhi High Court after JSW launched a similar product called "JSW Cement CHD JalKavach." Ambuja has sought a permanent injunction against JSW's use of the name, withdrawal of its trademark application, and damages.

Legal proceedings Court summons JSW to respond to allegations Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora of the Delhi HC has summoned JSW Cement and its subsidiary, JSW IP Holdings Pvt. Ltd, to respond to Ambuja's allegations. The court has suggested mediation as a possible way to resolve the dispute out of court. However, if no resolution is reached by then, hearings will continue on October 15.

Trademark details Ambuja claims ownership of 'Kawach' trademark Ambuja has claimed ownership of the "Ambuja Kawach" trademark, which was registered in 2019. The company also owns related marks like "Water Shield," which have been used continuously since 2020 for its water-repellent cement. Ambuja claims that JSW launched a competing product called "JSW Cement CHD JalKavach" and applied to register the name in May this year.

Branding dispute Ambuja argues 'Jal Kavach' is deceptively similar Ambuja has argued that the name "JalKavach" is deceptively similar to its own. The company claims that the term "Kavach," which means shield in Hindi, is the distinctive element of its brand. Ambuja contends that adding the prefix "Jal" (water) creates phonetic, visual, and conceptual similarities that could confuse consumers.