Snap ends $400 million Perplexity partnership, says no revenue expected

Snap grows users, cuts 16% staff

Despite the split, Snap is still seeing growth: daily users are up 5% to 483 million thanks to updates like new AR filters and Snap Map.

CEO Evan Spiegel says they're focusing on cool tech like smart eyewear and more AR features, with big reveals coming at AWE in June.

Meanwhile, the company recently laid off 16% of its staff as it shifts resources toward AI innovation and keeps looking for new ways to improve the Snapchat experience.