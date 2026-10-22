SoftBank's market value crashes 50% as AI worries mount

The global concerns over AI spending were heightened after US-based cloud-computing provider CoreWeave Inc.'s bonds plummeted to distress levels, revealing financing risks across the industry.

Kazuyuki Muramatsu, head of investment management at Nagomi Capital, said, "SoftBank's vulnerability stands out as investors increasingly scrutinize the financial health of AI-related companies."

He added that if global sentiment toward the AI growth story turns sour, it could lead to valuation losses for SoftBank's Vision Fund and higher premiums for future funding.