SoftBank trims stake in Ola Electric to 15.68%
SoftBank just sold about 95 million shares in Ola Electric between July and early September 2025, dropping its ownership from 17.83% to 15.68%.
This sale crossed the SEBI threshold that requires public disclosure, but SoftBank still holds a big piece of the company.
Despite the sale, SoftBank remains a key backer
Even after selling some shares, SoftBank remains one of Ola Electric's top backers and has supported them since the early days.
Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, is still going strong—expanding its electric scooter lineup and building a Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu—keeping its spot as a major player in India's EV scene.