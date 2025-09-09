Next Article
South Indian Bank launches digital loan against mutual funds
South Indian Bank just rolled out a fully digital way to get quick cash using your mutual fund investments—no need to break or withdraw them.
Teaming up with Ark Neo Financial Services on the DhanLAP platform, this service is all about helping you meet money needs while your investments keep growing.
Eligibility and other details
If you're between 18 and 75, you can apply online by verifying your PAN and Aadhaar.
Once approved, you can borrow up to 50% of your equity mutual funds' value or 70% for debt funds.
With nearly a thousand branches across India, the bank's making it easy for more people to access flexible loans without pausing their investment goals.