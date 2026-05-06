S&P Global lowers India's 2026-27 growth to 6.6% urging reforms

Fertilizer shortages threaten winter crops

Thanks to the West Asia crisis, crude prices hit a four-year high of $126 per barrel on April 30, before easing to $97.77 on May 6, making everything pricier at home.

Inflation is climbing too—wholesale prices hit their highest in over three years, while consumer inflation isn't far behind.

Crisil's chief economist warns fertilizer shortages could hurt winter crops but says summer crops are safe for now, and urges India to use trade deals and boost competitiveness to weather these bumps.