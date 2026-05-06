S&P Global lowers India's 2026-27 growth to 6.6% urging reforms
India's expected economic growth for 2026-27 just got a reality check: S&P Global now predicts 6.6% growth, down from earlier estimates.
The main reasons? Higher oil and gas prices, energy supply hiccups, and currency swings.
Their "India Forward" report says it's time for smart reforms like better energy storage to help keep things on track.
Fertilizer shortages threaten winter crops
Thanks to the West Asia crisis, crude prices hit a four-year high of $126 per barrel on April 30, before easing to $97.77 on May 6, making everything pricier at home.
Inflation is climbing too—wholesale prices hit their highest in over three years, while consumer inflation isn't far behind.
Crisil's chief economist warns fertilizer shortages could hurt winter crops but says summer crops are safe for now, and urges India to use trade deals and boost competitiveness to weather these bumps.