S&P Global Ratings upgrades India's credit rating, citing economic stability

With the upgrade, borrowing money could get cheaper for both the government and businesses, and foreign investors might see India as a safer bet.

Anish Shah from Mahindra Group called it a testament to India's economic fundamentals, saying it could speed up the country's growth journey.

The timing also lines up with big pushes in renewable energy and infrastructure, with leaders like Sharad Mahendra (JSW Energy) seeing more investment heading our way, thanks to steady fiscal discipline attributed to the government and regulators.