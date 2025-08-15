ASEAN-India trade talks: FY25 trade between India, ASEAN at $123bn

Why it matters

This review aims to enhance its effectiveness, accessibility, and trade facilitation capabilities, potentially making it easier for businesses and startups to connect across borders by cutting red tape and boosting market access.

Singapore leads as India's top trading partner in ASEAN, with $34.26 billion in trade, and has pumped $163.85 billion into India since April 2000.

These changes could matter for jobs, tech growth, and new opportunities in fields like digital services or semiconductors.

With global trade shifting fast, stronger ties here could mean more chances for young professionals across the region.