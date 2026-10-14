Space startups pulled in $20.8B in Q3, a record
Business
Space startups pulled in a massive $20.8 billion in funding during the third quarter, almost three times more than the previous quarter, says Seraphim.
Even without Blue Origin's giant $10 billion chunk, the sector still hit an all-time high, showing investors are really backing new launch and infrastructure projects.
Infrastructure ventures attracted $16.4B
Most of the cash flowed into infrastructure ventures, which scored $16.4 billion across 120 deals.
Satellite services also saw big investments, with Hadrian landing $1.37 billion and Stoke Space landing $1 billion.
North America accounted for about 70% of global funding year-to-date, while China set its own record with $3.3 billion raised, proving space is getting serious attention around the world right now.