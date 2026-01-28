SpaceX hopes to raise up to $50 billion at a valuation of around $1.5 trillion

World's largest IPO could launch in June

By Mudit Dube 04:42 pm Jan 28, 202604:42 pm

Elon Musk's SpaceX is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in mid-June, the Financial Times reported. The company hopes to raise up to $50 billion at a valuation of around $1.5 trillion. The move comes after talks with investors and a strategic shift fueled by the company's rising valuation and Starlink's success. If successful, it would be the largest IPO ever, surpassing Saudi Aramco's $29 billion fundraiser in 2019.