World's largest IPO could launch in June
What's the story
Elon Musk's SpaceX is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in mid-June, the Financial Times reported. The company hopes to raise up to $50 billion at a valuation of around $1.5 trillion. The move comes after talks with investors and a strategic shift fueled by the company's rising valuation and Starlink's success. If successful, it would be the largest IPO ever, surpassing Saudi Aramco's $29 billion fundraiser in 2019.
Strategic discussions
SpaceX's CFO explores mid-2026 IPO
SpaceX's Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen has been in talks with existing private investors since December about a potential mid-2026 IPO. Despite Musk's long-standing preference for keeping SpaceX private, reports say the company's growing valuation and the success of its Starlink satellite-internet service have prompted this strategic shift.
Financial preparations
SpaceX prepares for market debut
SpaceX is preparing for its market debut with four Wall Street banks in leading roles. This comes as global financial markets brace for a year of potentially mega US listings, led by SpaceX. Artificial intelligence firms Anthropic and OpenAI are also laying early groundwork for potential IPOs.