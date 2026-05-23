SpaceX launches 1st Starship V3 test, hits ocean and ignites Business May 23, 2026

SpaceX just launched its upgraded Starship V3 rocket from Texas, showing off new design tweaks and a fresh launchpad.

Even though some booster engines did not fire on the way back, the spacecraft nailed its planned descent into the Indian Ocean, though it tipped onto its side and ignited upon impact.

This marks the 12th Starship test overall and the first for this new version.