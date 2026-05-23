SpaceX launches 1st Starship V3 test, hits ocean and ignites
SpaceX just launched its upgraded Starship V3 rocket from Texas, showing off new design tweaks and a fresh launchpad.
Even though some booster engines did not fire on the way back, the spacecraft nailed its planned descent into the Indian Ocean, though it tipped onto its side and ignited upon impact.
This marks the 12th Starship test overall and the first for this new version.
Starship carried 20 mock Starlink satellites
Starship V3 is designed to cut launch costs and push deeper space exploration.
The timing is big: SpaceX's upcoming public offering could make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire, with NASA investing billions for lunar missions under its Artemis program.
On this flight, Starship carried 20 mock Starlink satellites to prove it can handle heavy payloads, a step Jared Isaacman called "Starship is now one step closer to the moon." for Moon exploration.