SpiceJet to lease Airbus A340 for international, domestic routes
SpiceJet is stepping up its game by leasing an Airbus A340, set to land in India by late September.
The airline wants to expand its domestic and international network, with flights expected to start in early October.
At first, the A340 will come with its own crew and support (that's called a wet lease), but SpiceJet plans to take more control later by switching to a damp lease.
SpiceJet's fleet expansion
This isn't just about one plane—SpiceJet is also eyeing a second A340 for longer trips and busier routes.
Plus, they're adding 18 Boeing 737s (including four shiny new 737 MAX jets from October 2025) as part of a bigger push to meet rising demand and give travelers more flexibility.
If you love having travel options or just like seeing airlines grow, this move is worth keeping an eye on.