SpiceJet to lease Airbus A340 for international, domestic routes Business Sep 26, 2025

SpiceJet is stepping up its game by leasing an Airbus A340, set to land in India by late September.

The airline wants to expand its domestic and international network, with flights expected to start in early October.

At first, the A340 will come with its own crew and support (that's called a wet lease), but SpiceJet plans to take more control later by switching to a damp lease.