Splice CEO Srivastava warns AI harms conversation and music authenticity
Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava is concerned that AI-generated documents are making conversations less authentic.
In her questionnaire response, she pointed out that when we rely too much on AI, "Once you can't tell whether there's a person behind the words, the conversation you have about it becomes a different conversation, and a worse one. And you can't really go back from that. I think the same thing is true of music."
That's why Splice still puts human creativity at the center of music production.
Srivastava cites Instagram, antakshari and recipes
Srivastava finds inspiration in Instagram's music content and loves how games like Antakshari bring people together through music.
Her past work on the game Glitch shows she worked on Glitch.
On a personal note, she uses online resources to recreate her mom's recipes, proving tech can help keep cultural traditions alive while still valuing real human connection.