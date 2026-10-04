Splice CEO Srivastava warns AI harms conversation and music authenticity

Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava is concerned that AI-generated documents are making conversations less authentic.

In her questionnaire response, she pointed out that when we rely too much on AI, "Once you can't tell whether there's a person behind the words, the conversation you have about it becomes a different conversation, and a worse one. And you can't really go back from that. I think the same thing is true of music."

That's why Splice still puts human creativity at the center of music production.