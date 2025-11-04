Starbucks is betting big on China by selling majority stake

The deal will help Starbucks leverage Boyu's local expertise

With this deal, Starbucks plans to team up with Boyu's local know-how to refresh its menu, roll out new digital features, and open way more stores—growing from 8,000 to a massive 20,000 locations across China (with Shanghai as the main hub).

The deal is set to close next year and shows Starbucks isn't backing down from growing in China anytime soon.