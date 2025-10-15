Jeep's parent firm Stellantis to invest $13B to revive business

Stellantis, the multinational automotive giant, has announced a massive $13 billion investment plan for the United States . The move is part of the company's strategy to revitalize its struggling business in the country and regain lost market share. The plan includes launching five new vehicles over four years, including two new nameplates and other updates across its brand portfolio.

Job creation Investment to create over 5,000 jobs The ambitious investment plan by Stellantis is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs at its factories in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The company has also committed $600 million to ramp up production of Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass SUVs at its Belvidere plant in Illinois by 2027. This move alone is expected to create around 3,300 new jobs.

Tariff reduction Supplier impact and tariff exposure Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said the investment plan will prompt the company's suppliers to manufacture more parts in the US, potentially creating another 20,000 jobs. He didn't specify how much this could lower Stellantis's tariff exposure but did say that this year it is expected to be about $1.7 billion. The move comes as part of a broader trend among major US automakers making significant domestic investments under pressure from President Donald Trump.