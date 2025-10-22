Stock surges 63,000% in 18 months; BSE slaps it with ESM

RRP's annual sales only ₹31.5 crore

The BSE's move is a big warning for anyone tempted by "get rich quick" stocks.

RRP's sales and profits are tiny compared to its massive market value—annual sales are only ₹31.5 crore and profits just ₹6 crore, nowhere near enough to back up such a huge price.

The ESM now limits daily price moves and requires full upfront payment for trades, aiming to protect investors from risky swings.