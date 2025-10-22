Stock surges 63,000% in 18 months; BSE slaps it with ESM
RRP Semiconductor's share price exploded from ₹15 in April 2024 to ₹9,292 by October 2025—a mind-boggling 63,000% surge in just 18 months.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) isn't buying the hype and has slapped the company with strict Enhanced Surveillance Measures (ESM).
RRP's annual sales only ₹31.5 crore
The BSE's move is a big warning for anyone tempted by "get rich quick" stocks.
RRP's sales and profits are tiny compared to its massive market value—annual sales are only ₹31.5 crore and profits just ₹6 crore, nowhere near enough to back up such a huge price.
The ESM now limits daily price moves and requires full upfront payment for trades, aiming to protect investors from risky swings.
Speculation and low trading volumes drove the surge
It wasn't strong business performance but speculation and low trading volumes that sent RRP's stock soaring.
The company even had to deny wild rumors about celebrity investments and government deals.
This episode is a reminder that buzz can sometimes overpower real numbers—and why it pays to look beyond headlines before jumping in.