String Metaverse hits ₹2,000 crore market cap on BSE
String Metaverse, a Web3 infrastructure and gaming company, just hit over ₹2,000 crore in market cap on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
This milestone signals growing investor confidence.
Plans to double net profit every year
The company pulled in around ₹400 crore revenue and nearly ₹35 crore net profit in FY25.
Its stock has been on a winning streak—hitting the upper circuit for more than 50 days straight.
With plans to double net profit every year for the next three years, they're clearly thinking big.
Focus on digital assets, traditional finance
String Metaverse raised ₹49.25 crore to boost its Web3 gaming and digital payments projects.
They also scored a Canadian FINTRAC license to launch programmable digital money and crypto debit cards.
CEO Santosh Althuru says their mission is to connect digital assets with traditional finance for over 4 million users—making cross-border payments smoother than ever.