OpenAI hires ex-Instacart CEO for new applications division

What Simo will do at OpenAI

OpenAI handles over 2.5 billion ChatGPT prompts every day, serving hundreds of millions globally.

With Simo on board, the company aims to build AI tools that boost knowledge, creativity, health, and economic freedom—and make these tools easier for all to access.

Her arrival also frees up Altman to focus on massive projects like artificial general intelligence and the $500 billion Stargate initiative.