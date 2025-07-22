Tata Communications, AWS team up to boost AI in India

The network will make it way easier—and faster—for companies to run large-scale AI and machine learning workloads between major cities. It's all part of their ongoing teamwork on managed cloud solutions and secure connectivity.

This move could seriously speed up how quickly Indian businesses—and even startups—can use powerful AI tech.

By making infrastructure more reliable and scalable, Tata and AWS are hoping to drive digital transformation for everything from finance to entertainment.

If you're interested in tech or India's digital future, this is one to watch.