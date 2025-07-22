Why 3 new Indian airlines are stuck on runway Business Jul 22, 2025

Air Kerala, Alhind Air, and Shankh Air were all set to launch in 2025, but as of July, they're stuck on the runway.

The main roadblocks? They can't get planes or the final permits needed to fly.

Even though they got their initial go-ahead last year, the DGCA is still reviewing their paperwork—and without actual aircraft, there's no way forward.