Why 3 new Indian airlines are stuck on runway
Air Kerala, Alhind Air, and Shankh Air were all set to launch in 2025, but as of July, they're stuck on the runway.
The main roadblocks? They can't get planes or the final permits needed to fly.
Even though they got their initial go-ahead last year, the DGCA is still reviewing their paperwork—and without actual aircraft, there's no way forward.
Why the startups can't get planes
Leasing companies want massive deposits—sometimes up to ₹200 crore—because of past legal headaches in India.
With no planes secured, these startups can't do required demo flights or finish certification.
Meanwhile, Air Kerala and Alhind Air are burning through about ₹1.5 crore each month just keeping staff on standby.
Shankh Air hasn't even filed its full plans yet, so its Boeing 737 dreams are delayed too.
All these setbacks highlight how hard it is for new airlines to break into a market dominated by just two big players.
If things don't change soon, we might miss out on more choices and better connectivity when flying around India.