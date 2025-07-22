Eternal (Zomato) gains 15% after Blinkit posts standout quarterly results

Analysts expect Blinkit's success to keep boosting Eternal going forward

After seeing these numbers, at least 10 brokerages raised their price targets for Eternal's stock (now at a median of ₹311 from ₹287.5), and four even upgraded their ratings.

Jefferies analysts admitted they'd underestimated how strong Blinkit could be, while Nuvama highlighted a massive 127% jump in Blinkit's net order value to ₹92 billion year-on-year.

