Next Article
Eternal becomes India's 5th most valuable company, surpassing Tata Motors
Eternal Ltd. just hit an all-time high with its stock price soaring to ₹311.6 per share, pushing its market value past ₹3 lakh crore.
This jump follows a strong June quarter, where the company grew revenue and trimmed losses in its quick-commerce business.
Eternal's market cap now tops big names like Wipro and Tata Motors, making it one of the standout performers on the Indian stock market this year.
Eternal's stock is up 41% so far in 2025
The buzz around Eternal hasn't gone unnoticed—its stock is up 41% so far in 2025, and brokerages are raising their targets.
Jefferies is especially upbeat, setting a new target of ₹400 per share.
Meanwhile, Info Edge (India) Ltd.'s stake in Eternal has climbed to nearly ₹40,000 crore, making up a huge chunk of its own total value.