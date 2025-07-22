Eternal becomes India's 5th most valuable company, surpassing Tata Motors Business Jul 22, 2025

Eternal Ltd. just hit an all-time high with its stock price soaring to ₹311.6 per share, pushing its market value past ₹3 lakh crore.

This jump follows a strong June quarter, where the company grew revenue and trimmed losses in its quick-commerce business.

Eternal's market cap now tops big names like Wipro and Tata Motors, making it one of the standout performers on the Indian stock market this year.