Sun Pharma's stock closes at ₹1,616.60 on September 15
Sun Pharma's stock has had a bumpy ride lately—closing at ₹1,616.60 on September 15, 2025.
Over the past three months, it dipped by 4.22%, but managed a small comeback last week with a 1.44% gain despite choppy market vibes.
Key financial metrics of the company
With a hefty market cap of ₹3,87,876 crore and 1,878,894 shares traded on September 14, Sun Pharma is still a major player.
Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 37.4 with earnings per share at ₹43.23.
Even though things were steady this week, the stock is down -1.41% for the month.