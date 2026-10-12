Sunil Bharti Mittal to receive France's highest civilian honor
What's the story
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by French President Emmanuel Macron. The award is France's highest civilian honor and was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte. Mittal has received this distinction for his long-standing efforts to strengthen India-France economic relations and his contributions to telecommunications and digital infrastructure.
Diplomatic ties
Mittal's contributions to India-France relations
Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted Mittal's long-standing relationship with France, dating back to Airtel's inception in 1992.
He said, "He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades, and shown what French and Indian business endeavors can achieve together."
The ambassador also noted that Mittal is currently serving as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, a role that further strengthens India-France relations in space and digital technology.
Honor acceptance
Mittal 'moved and humbled' by recognition
Responding to the prestigious award, Mittal said he was "moved and humbled" by the recognition.
He recalled his association with France since Airtel's inception when Compagnie Generale des Eaux partnered with Bharti to launch mobile telephony in India.
"I accept this honor with gratitude to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and with a renewed commitment to further deepen the economic ties between India and France," Mittal said.
Past accolades
Insignia to be awarded on October 28
The insignia will be awarded at a ceremony on October 28 at the French Embassy in New Delhi.
In 2007, Mittal was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards.
In 2024, he became the first Indian citizen to be honored as a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III.
Strategic partnership
Bharti Space's investment in Eutelsat
Bharti Space also invested in Eutelsat's capital raise in November 2025 and remains the satellite company's largest private shareholder, with a 17.88% stake, while the French state holds the largest overall stake at 29.65%.
This recognition comes as India and France continue to strengthen their strategic partnership in sectors like telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and satellite communications.