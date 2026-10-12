Sunil Bharti Mittal to receive France's highest civilian honor

Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted Mittal's long-standing relationship with France, dating back to Airtel's inception in 1992.

He said, "He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades, and shown what French and Indian business endeavors can achieve together."

The ambassador also noted that Mittal is currently serving as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, a role that further strengthens India-France relations in space and digital technology.