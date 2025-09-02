He took over as Suntory's chairman in March, after serving as president since 2014

Suntory chairman, Japan's top business leader, resigns amid cannabis probe

By Mudit Dube 12:25 pm Sep 02, 202512:25 pm

What's the story

Takeshi Niinami, the Chairman of Suntory Holdings, has stepped down from his position. His resignation comes amid an ongoing police investigation into a possible violation of cannabis laws. Although Niinami has been questioned and his Tokyo residence searched as part of this probe, no illegal drug possession or use has been confirmed so far. The penalties for violating Japan's cannabis laws are severe and can include long prison sentences and significant fines.