Suntory chairman, Japan's top business leader, resigns amid cannabis probe
What's the story
Takeshi Niinami, the Chairman of Suntory Holdings, has stepped down from his position. His resignation comes amid an ongoing police investigation into a possible violation of cannabis laws. Although Niinami has been questioned and his Tokyo residence searched as part of this probe, no illegal drug possession or use has been confirmed so far. The penalties for violating Japan's cannabis laws are severe and can include long prison sentences and significant fines.
Profile
Niinami is one of Japan's most recognized business executives
Niinami heads Suntory Holdings, the beverage giant behind beer, soft drinks, and the US distiller that makes Jim Beam whisky. He also leads the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, a major business lobby, and serves on the Economic and Fiscal Policy Council, which advises Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Known for his outspoken views, Niinami is among Japan's most prominent business executives. He took over as Suntory's chairman in March, after serving as president since 2014.