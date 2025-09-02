RIL shares gain after AG meeting, Morgan Stanley boost

Target prices set at ₹1,670 and ₹2,200

Morgan Stanley pointed out that China's push to fix energy overcapacity could help Reliance cut its energy costs by 40% by 2030, with clean energy set to make up a bigger chunk of profits.

Meanwhile, Jefferies sees big things ahead for Reliance's Jio, retail, and energy businesses—setting a target price of ₹1,670 thanks to rising revenues and broadband growth.