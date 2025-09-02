Slice appoints ex-RBI veteran as part-time chairman

Karthak's experience vital for Slice's growth, says founder

Karthak has a strong track record from his days leading IT and services at RBI, plus stints at Andhra Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank.

Right now, he heads the Indian Institute of Bank Management.

His arrival comes as Slice opens new branches in Bengaluru and Gurugram, rolls out a UPI credit card, and creates hundreds of jobs in the Northeast—all part of making banking more accessible.

Founder Rajan Bajaj notes that Karthak's experience will be invaluable as Slice builds on its mission to create India's most loved bank, ensuring growth with both ambition and accountability.