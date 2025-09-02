Next Article
Exide Industries gains 2% on management changes, ₹2/share dividend
Exide Industries's stock jumped 2% to ₹420.70 on Tuesday, right after the company announced new management changes on August 30.
The buzz comes alongside their steady track record with dividends—most recently ₹2 per share, with an effective date of July 18, 2025.
Exide is also part of the Nifty Midcap 150, keeping it on investors' radar.
Looking at Exide's recent financials
For the year ending March 2025, Exide grew its revenue to ₹17,237.85 crore (up from last year), though net profits dipped a bit to ₹800 crore.
But here's a bright spot: in April-June 2025, profits rose to ₹274.24 crore compared to the previous quarter's ₹187.36 crore—showing some fresh momentum heading into this year.