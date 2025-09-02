Exide Industries gains 2% on management changes, ₹2/share dividend Business Sep 02, 2025

Exide Industries's stock jumped 2% to ₹420.70 on Tuesday, right after the company announced new management changes on August 30.

The buzz comes alongside their steady track record with dividends—most recently ₹2 per share, with an effective date of July 18, 2025.

Exide is also part of the Nifty Midcap 150, keeping it on investors' radar.