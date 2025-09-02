Why Tube Investments's shares fell despite 15.9% revenue jump
Tube Investments of India saw its shares slip 2.2% to ₹3,071.70 on Tuesday, despite reporting a solid 15.9% jump in revenue for the April-June 2025 quarter.
But here's the catch: profits and earnings per share both shrank, which left investors uneasy.
Profits and EPS shrink
Even though money coming in is up, actual profit dropped by 3.3% to ₹303 crore this quarter—and EPS slid from ₹11.64 to ₹10.28 compared to last year.
For young investors or anyone tracking financial health, that's a red flag: growth isn't always about topline numbers.
FY2024-25 net profit down
Overall net profit for FY2024-25 slipped to ₹1,054.67 crore from ₹1,187.51 crore.
The company is trying to reassure with dividends and improved ESG ratings, but right now, shrinking profits are stealing the spotlight for shareholders and market watchers alike.