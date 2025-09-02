Power Grid's stock rises 2.57% on Nifty 50

Power Grid's annual revenue basically flat compared to last year

Even with Q1 net profit dropping to ₹3,675 crore and revenue slipping from last quarter, Power Grid kept its yearly revenue basically flat at ₹45,792 crore for FY25.

Annual profit even edged up slightly to ₹15,632 crore.

A dividend of ₹1.25 per share has just become effective—always nice news for investors.