Power Grid's stock rises 2.57% on Nifty 50
Power Grid Corporation's stock jumped 2.57% on Tuesday, landing it among the Nifty 50's top gainers.
The move follows the company's Q1 FY26 results, which showed a dip in quarterly profit but steady annual revenue compared to last year.
Power Grid's annual revenue basically flat compared to last year
Even with Q1 net profit dropping to ₹3,675 crore and revenue slipping from last quarter, Power Grid kept its yearly revenue basically flat at ₹45,792 crore for FY25.
Annual profit even edged up slightly to ₹15,632 crore.
A dividend of ₹1.25 per share has just become effective—always nice news for investors.
Investors are feeling upbeat thanks to successful bidder for transmission project
Despite mixed earnings, investors are feeling upbeat thanks to Power Grid being declared a successful bidder for a transmission project and making some senior management changes.
These moves suggest the company is staying competitive and aiming for growth—even when profits take a short-term hit.