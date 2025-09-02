ASML backs India's semiconductor ambitions at Semicon India 2025
ASML, the global tech giant behind advanced microchip-making machines, just announced its support for India's big semiconductor plans.
Speaking at Semicon India 2025 (kicked off by PM Modi this Tuesday), CEO Christophe Fouquet highlighted that developing semiconductor manufacturing and design capability can help India secure its supply chains and foster innovation.
ASML's unique tech could give a major boost to India's chip manufacturing ambitions.
ASML's support comes as India pushes to become a chip hub
India recently approved four new chip assembly plants with a ₹4,594 crore investment to create jobs and fuel growth.
Semicon India 2025 drew over 20,000 attendees—including 2,500 delegates from 48 countries—showing that the world is paying attention as India pushes to become a serious player in the global semiconductor game.