ASML backs India's semiconductor ambitions at Semicon India 2025 Business Sep 02, 2025

ASML, the global tech giant behind advanced microchip-making machines, just announced its support for India's big semiconductor plans.

Speaking at Semicon India 2025 (kicked off by PM Modi this Tuesday), CEO Christophe Fouquet highlighted that developing semiconductor manufacturing and design capability can help India secure its supply chains and foster innovation.

ASML's unique tech could give a major boost to India's chip manufacturing ambitions.