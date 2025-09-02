Bosch shares hit record high on strong earnings

Bosch's revenue for April-June 2025 jumped to ₹4,788.6 crore, up from last year, while net profit more than doubled to ₹1,115.3 crore—pretty big moves for one quarter.

Annual revenue and net profit for the financial year 2024-25

Looking at the full year ending March 2025, Bosch grew annual revenue to ₹18,087.4 crore—even though net profit dipped a bit compared to last year due to lower operating margins.

Still, shareholders get a sweet reward: a final dividend of ₹512 per share with an effective date of July 29, 2025.