Next Article
NVIDIA's top 2 customers make up 39% of its revenue
NVIDIA just shared in its latest SEC filing that two customers—let's call them Customer A and Customer B—are behind a huge chunk of its earnings.
In Q2 FY2026, these two made up 23% and 16% of NVIDIA's total revenue, mostly by buying GPUs and AI chips for data centers.
AI boom helps NVIDIA post record revenue
Even with this heavy reliance, NVIDIA's revenue jumped 56% to $46.7 billion last quarter thanks to the ongoing AI boom.
Still, analysts say depending so much on just a couple of buyers could be risky if their spending habits change.
For now though, both customers are expected to keep investing big in AI tech—so NVIDIA stays firmly at the top of the tech world.