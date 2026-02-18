Supermicro to explore local manufacturing of AI hardware in India
Supermicro, known for high-performance computing and green tech, is exploring local manufacturing opportunities for its AI hardware in India.
Managing Director Vik Malyala shared the news at an AI Summit in New Delhi, saying it's all about meeting India's fast-growing need for AI and supporting the "Make in India" push.
AI gear on display
At the summit, Supermicro showed off its latest AI gear—think NVIDIA B300 and AMD MI350 platforms plus their plug-and-play Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS).
These setups are designed for everything from small edge projects to massive data centers, with cool features like rack integration and serious cooling power.
Expansion and hiring in India
Supermicro isn't just expanding—they're looking to grow.
By exploring local manufacturing and hiring in India, they're hoping to keep up with global demand for smarter, greener tech while giving a boost to local talent.