SC defers hearing on petitions challenging law banning online gaming

The Supreme Court of India has deferred the hearing on petitions challenging a law that bans money gaming. The decision was made by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, who said they would take up the matter after Diwali vacation. The petitions were filed by several gaming companies including Head Digital Works Private Ltd., the lead petitioner in this case.

Legal arguments Gaming companies seek interim relief The lawyers representing the gaming companies sought interim relief, arguing that the law has completely shut down their businesses and forced layoffs. Senior advocate C.A. Sundaram told the court, "This has national ramifications. We are in a position where our business is completely closed. There's no avenue to function, and employees have been laid off."

Case consolidation SC consolidates petitions challenging new law The Supreme Court has consolidated petitions challenging the new law that bans money gaming. The decision comes after the court allowed the Center's plea to club petitions originally filed before Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi high courts. The bench clarified all proceedings pending before these high courts regarding challenges to this new law will now be heard only by the Supreme Court.