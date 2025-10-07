SC defers hearing on petitions challenging law banning online gaming
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has deferred the hearing on petitions challenging a law that bans money gaming. The decision was made by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, who said they would take up the matter after Diwali vacation. The petitions were filed by several gaming companies including Head Digital Works Private Ltd., the lead petitioner in this case.
Legal arguments
Gaming companies seek interim relief
The lawyers representing the gaming companies sought interim relief, arguing that the law has completely shut down their businesses and forced layoffs. Senior advocate C.A. Sundaram told the court, "This has national ramifications. We are in a position where our business is completely closed. There's no avenue to function, and employees have been laid off."
Case consolidation
SC consolidates petitions challenging new law
The Supreme Court has consolidated petitions challenging the new law that bans money gaming. The decision comes after the court allowed the Center's plea to club petitions originally filed before Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi high courts. The bench clarified all proceedings pending before these high courts regarding challenges to this new law will now be heard only by the Supreme Court.
Legislative impact
Law passed in August bans all online games involving money
The law, which was passed in August, bans all online games involving monetary transactions. The move has already impacted the industry with companies like Games24x7, MPL, and Baazi Games announcing layoffs. Despite industry pushback over fears of job loss for over 200,000 people across 400 firms due to the blanket ban on real-money gaming apps, the Centre remains firm on its decision.