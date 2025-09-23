Surat-based DhiWise pivots to AI-first company, raises $15 million seed round Business Sep 23, 2025

Surat-based DhiWise has pivoted to a fully AI-first company under the brand Rocket AI and raised $15 million in a seed round led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel with participation from Together Fund.

The company said on September 23, the money will fuel R&D, expand their product capabilities, and help establish a global footprint with new headquarters in Palo Alto, California.