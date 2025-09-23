Surat-based DhiWise pivots to AI-first company, raises $15 million seed round
Surat-based DhiWise has pivoted to a fully AI-first company under the brand Rocket AI and raised $15 million in a seed round led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel with participation from Together Fund.
The company said on September 23, the money will fuel R&D, expand their product capabilities, and help establish a global footprint with new headquarters in Palo Alto, California.
Their platform turns text prompts into production-ready apps
Rocket AI's platform lets you turn simple text prompts into full-blown web or mobile apps—backend and all.
Unlike most AI tools that spit out code snippets, this one builds entire apps from a single idea, slashing development time from months to days.
Their users range from scrappy startups to Fortune 100 giants who want speed and reliability.
With 400,000 users across 180 countries, they're going global fast
Founded just four months ago by Vishal Virani, Rahul Shingala, and Deepak Dhanak, Rocket AI already has 400,000 users in 180 countries and has powered over half a million production-ready apps.
With a team of 60 split between Surat and Palo Alto (and plans to double their India tech crew soon), they're moving fast on the global stage.