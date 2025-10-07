Taiwan seeks free trade agreement with India: Here's why

Taiwan has expressed interest in a free trade agreement (FTA) with India , a move that could strengthen bilateral ties and create economic opportunities for both nations. Kristy Hsu, Director of the Taiwan-ASEAN Studies Center at Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research, said such an FTA would be mutually beneficial. She added that Taiwanese businesses and their clients are looking to reduce dependence on China .

Tariff reduction What Taiwan wants from India Hsu revealed that Taiwan is willing to reduce tariffs on Indian agricultural products through an FTA. She also emphasized that if India were to lower tariffs on imports of components required by Taiwanese companies manufacturing in India, it would greatly boost trade between the two countries. Hsu suggested that India could attract more Taiwanese investment by easing labor laws and streamlining work visas.

Investment surge Taiwanese investments in India Taiwanese companies have been increasing their investments in India, especially in electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. Major Taiwanese firms such as Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron mostly import electronic integrated circuits, semiconductors, EV components/machinery from Taiwan. The bilateral trade between India and Taiwan stood at $11.8 billion in FY25—a 17% increase from last year—showing the growing economic ties between the two nations.