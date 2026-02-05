Tamil Nadu government clears 15 big investments, 55,000 jobs coming
Big news for anyone watching jobs and tech: Tamil Nadu's Cabinet has okayed 15 major investments across districts like Chennai and Tiruvallur.
The focus is on electronics, automobiles, solar energy, shipbuilding, and even a footwear proposal tied to Adidas.
All told, these projects are expected to create over 55,000 new jobs—so there's a lot of fresh opportunity coming up.
These are some of the major projects
The lineup includes Kaynes Circuit Limited making circuit boards and camera modules; Johnson Electric working on motors; Yazaki India with auto parts; Hyundai expanding its presence; Gensol setting up a solar cell plant; Chennai Radha Engineering building ship hulls—and Evervan Kothari Footwear's Adidas unit alone could bring 25,000 jobs.
Luxury car manufacturing in Ranipet
On February 9, CM Stalin and Tata boss N Chandrasekaran are scheduled to take part in the inauguration of the ₹9,000 crore Tata-JLR plant in Ranipet—it'll make luxury cars right here in Tamil Nadu.
This is part of a bigger strategy to attract more high-profile investments.
Expect more updates after the state's Conversion Conclave on February 12.