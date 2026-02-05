Tamil Nadu government clears 15 big investments, 55,000 jobs coming Business Feb 05, 2026

Big news for anyone watching jobs and tech: Tamil Nadu's Cabinet has okayed 15 major investments across districts like Chennai and Tiruvallur.

The focus is on electronics, automobiles, solar energy, shipbuilding, and even a footwear proposal tied to Adidas.

All told, these projects are expected to create over 55,000 new jobs—so there's a lot of fresh opportunity coming up.