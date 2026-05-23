Tata Consultancy Services ties pay to attendance and deployment metrics

TCS variable pay overhaul prompts concern

Variable pay is now split between monthly payouts and an annual bonus instead of quarterly payments.

Many employees say their monthly variable has dropped, and gratuity is no longer included in cost to company (CTC), which could make job switches tougher.

There's also some unease as managers have reportedly been asked to put more people in the lowest performance band ("D"), risking pay cuts or even exits.

TCS says these changes help with compliance and tax flexibility, but folks are still worried about their salaries and job security.