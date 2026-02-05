Tata Motors reports ₹3,486cr Q3 loss as revenue falls 26%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited has reported a consolidated loss of ₹3,486 crore for the third quarter. This is a sharp decline from the profit of ₹5,406 crore recorded during the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also fell by 26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹70,108 crore. Both these figures were significantly impacted by a recent cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Future outlook Recovery anticipated in Q4 Despite the dismal performance in Q3, Tata Motors is optimistic about a strong recovery in the fourth quarter. The company's Chief Financial Officer Dhiman Gupta said, "Overall, it was a challenging quarter as anticipated on account of carryover impact of Cyber Incident at JLR." He added that while domestic business delivered robust revenue and margin improvement QoQ, they expect performance to significantly improve in Q4 with recovery at JLR and continuing growth in domestic market share.

Revenue drop JLR's revenue fell by 39% YoY JLR's revenue for the quarter stood at £4.5 billion, a 39% decrease compared to Q3 FY25. This was mainly due to a decline in wholesale volumes after the cyber incident. Production only returned to normal levels by mid-November, with additional time needed thereafter to distribute vehicles globally. The planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of a new launch and worsening market conditions in China also impacted profitability year-on-year.

Advertisement

Financial impact JLR reaffirms guidance for FY26 JLR reported a loss before tax and exceptional items of £310 million for Q3. Despite these challenges, the company remains resilient and well-positioned to tackle economic, geopolitical, and policy challenges in the industry. JLR plans to maintain an investment spend of £18 billion over five years from FY24. The guidance for FY26 has been reaffirmed with EBIT margin expected between 0% to 2% and free cash outflow projected between £2.2-2.5 billion.

Advertisement