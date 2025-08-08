Next Article
Tata Motors's net profit dips by 30.5% this quarter
Tata Motors saw its net profit fall by 30.5% this quarter, landing at ₹3,924 crore.
The dip was mainly because of lower sales across all its businesses and tough US tariffs hitting Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Still, the profit came in higher than what analysts had predicted.
Revenue slipped a bit to ₹1,03,792 crore
Revenue slipped a bit to ₹1,03,792 crore, and JLR's numbers took a hit too—thanks to tariffs and dropping some older Jaguar models.
Even so, Tata Motors says it's sticking to its long-term goals for better margins by FY26.