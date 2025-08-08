Tata Motors's net profit dips by 30.5% this quarter Business Aug 08, 2025

Tata Motors saw its net profit fall by 30.5% this quarter, landing at ₹3,924 crore.

The dip was mainly because of lower sales across all its businesses and tough US tariffs hitting Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Still, the profit came in higher than what analysts had predicted.