Tata, OpenAI partner to boost India's AI infrastructure

Tata Group just announced a big partnership with OpenAI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The event is buzzing, with global leaders and top tech CEOs in attendance, all focused on ramping up India's AI game.

Tata, OpenAI kick off major new infrastructure Tata Group will kick off major new infrastructure—starting at 100 megawatts and aiming for one gigawatt—with OpenAI as a partner to build the initial capacity.

This move is part of a bigger push to make India an AI powerhouse and attract global investment.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is opening an office in India Anthropic is opening an office in India.

The government has set aside $1.1 billion for homegrown AI startups, while Google pledged $15 billion for new tech infrastructure and better digital connections between the US and India.