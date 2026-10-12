Will Tata Sons be listed soon?
What's the story
Tata Sons has begun preliminary discussions with several banks to explore a potential share listing, as per ET Now. The move is part of an effort to comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). However, any formal action would require approval from both the Tata Sons board and its shareholders at the annual general meeting.
Regulatory hurdles
Listing steps initiated in response to RBI's rejection
The RBI had recently rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration.
This decision keeps the company under the regulatory framework for upper-layer NBFCs.
In response, the Tata Sons board has decided to comply with applicable RBI guidelines and initiate steps toward listing its shares on stock exchanges as per the regulations.
Internal dispute
Internal conflict over potential IPO
The potential listing of Tata Sons has sparked an internal conflict between the company and its majority shareholder, Tata Trusts.
The philanthropic organizations that own 66% of Tata Sons have argued against an IPO, maintaining that the current ownership structure enables them to act in ways a purely commercial calculus wouldn't support.
This disagreement was evident when Noel Tata opposed the proposal to initiate the listing process at a recent board meeting.
Regulatory classification
RBI's asset-size threshold for upper-layer NBFCs
In June, the RBI had set an asset-size threshold of ₹1 lakh crore and above for upper-layer NBFCs. Tata Sons was included in this category in August. The company's compliance with these regulations is crucial for its potential listing process.